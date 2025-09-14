Search
Darren Hayes gives update on his recovery

Culture

Singer Darren Hayes has shared a update letting fans know he’s progressing well on his journey back to good health.

Hayes revealed earlier this year that he’d suffered serious injuries when he experiences a series of unexplained fainting spells. On one occasion he hit the floor and lost several teeth.

As a result he had his jaw wired together for several months and faced a long recovery journey. Now in an Instagram post Hayes has shared a video of working out with a boxing trainer as he gets back in shape.

“I’ve been very private about how difficult my road to recovery has been since my injury in March when I broke my jaw and broke a dozen or so teeth.” Hayes said.

“After surgery my mouth was wired shut for three months and I had to eat liquid food through a straw. I gained a lot of weight because I couldn’t exercise. Besides the pain of the injury it was emotionally challenging especially in the wake of losing my mother.” he added.

Fans got an insight into Hayes childhood and family life in his autobiography Unlovable where he recounted the family violence that his mother Judy experienced from his father. Hayes dedicated the book to her saying that in the midst of the abuse she always made him feel like “the most magical little boy who ever lived.” Earlier this year Hayes shared that his mother had died.

The clip sees Hayes sparring with trainer Josh Hackford, someone who he credits with helping him get back to being fighting fit.

Hayes sold millions of records as half of Savage Garden before launching a successful solo career.

After a long hiatus from making music he returned in 2022 with the album Homosexual which he’d spent five years creating.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

