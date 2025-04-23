Darren Hayes reveals serious accident nearly killed him

Singer Darren Hayes has shared that he’s been recovering from a horrific accident earlier this year that left him with significant facial injuries and could have been fatal.

The 52-year-old former Savage Garden singer shared on social media that back in March he suffered a series of fainting spells which left doctor’s mystified.

- Advertisement -

One one of the occasions he lost consciousness he fell, breaking his jawbone and shattering nine teeth. Hayes shared the news and some confronting photographs on his Instagram account.

“On March 17, two months to the day after my mother passed away, I had a terrible accident,” he shared, detailing that he awoke one day and fainted after getting out of bed.

“The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in the left side of my head and with nine teeth shattered.

“I’m so lucky I was found and taken to the amazing team at the emergency room of St John’s Providence in Santa Monica, where they acted quickly.

“I could have died if I landed in a different position.” he said.

The recovery has seen doctors insert titanium plate into his jaw, and he had to have his jaw wired shut for eight weeks while he healed. He’s also been given the all-clear for neurological and heart problems that might have led to the loss of consciousness.

Hayes reassured fans he’s been getting the best care and is bouncing back from the ordeal. He shared that he’s been though a lot recently.

“I’m so grateful to my loved ones for coming to my rescue and to the doctors and nurses that have treated me with such care,” he wrote.

“After surviving a brutal divorce, losing my mother, finding out my father had died and then this, I have moments of deep sadness. But I am a survivor and I’ll come back strong.”

Hayes documented his life in his recently released memoir Unlovable which shared details of his teenage years in Brisbane, a tough family life, and his struggles over his sexuality.