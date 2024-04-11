‘Dead Boy Detectives’ comes to Netflix this month

The television adaptation of the comic book Dead Boy Detectives is coming Netflix on the 25th of April.

The adaptation has been created by Steve Yockey, who was the creative force behind the television series The Flight Attendant.

The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. The first appeared in The Sandman comic book series in 1991, but have popped up in different comic books over the years.

Their story is a macarbe spin on two classic genres of children’s fiction; detective stories and boarding school tales.

Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine are two young men who have been murdered, but rather than proceeding to the afterlife they stay on earth as ghosts and solve supernatural crimes.

The new television adaptation stars newcomers George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne, Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland.

The cast also includes Lukas Gage, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Michael Beach, Lesley Gort, Joshua Colley, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon and Ruth Connell.

Watch the trailer for Dead Boy Detectives, coming to Netflix on 25th April.

The characters have appeared on screen before, they popped up in Doom Patrol. On that occasion Ty Tennant from Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon played Payne and Sebastian Croft from Heartstopper was Rowland.

Over the years the characters have appeared in many different comic stories, but a 2023 plotline saw Paine realising he had romantic feelings for his sleuthing partner. Fans will have to wait and see if this element of their story makes it to the screen.