Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ comes to Netflix this month

Culture

The television adaptation of the comic book Dead Boy Detectives is coming Netflix on the 25th of April.

The adaptation has been created by Steve Yockey, who was the creative force behind the television series The Flight Attendant.

- Advertisement -

The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. The first appeared in The Sandman comic book series in 1991, but have popped up in different comic books over the years.

Dead Boy Detectives is coming to Netflix later this month.

Their story is a macarbe spin on two classic genres of children’s fiction; detective stories and boarding school tales.

Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine are two young men who have been murdered, but rather than proceeding to the afterlife they stay on earth as ghosts and solve supernatural crimes.

The new television adaptation stars newcomers George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne, Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland.

The cast also includes Lukas Gage, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Michael Beach, Lesley Gort, Joshua Colley, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon and Ruth Connell.

Watch the trailer for Dead Boy Detectives, coming to Netflix on 25th April.

The characters have appeared on screen before, they popped up in Doom Patrol. On that occasion Ty Tennant from Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon played Payne and Sebastian Croft from Heartstopper was Rowland.

Over the years the characters have appeared in many different comic stories, but a 2023 plotline saw Paine realising he had romantic feelings for his sleuthing partner. Fans will have to wait and see if this element of their story makes it to the screen.

Latest

Culture

Orville Peck joins forces with country legend Willie Nelson

0
Masked crooner Orville Peck has teamed up with one...
Culture

Review | ‘Tuck Shop’ serves up a sweet and sinful treat

0
This all you can eat buffet of comedy, live vocals, dance, acrobatics, burlesque and so much more is now playing at Rooftop Movies.
Culture

‘Heartbreak High’ stars hit the red carpet

0
The second series of the revived Australian series Heartbreak...
History

On This Gay Day | Entertainer Joel Grey born in 1932

0
The actor is best known for his role as the Emcee in the stage and movie version of the film Cabaret.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Orville Peck joins forces with country legend Willie Nelson

0
Masked crooner Orville Peck has teamed up with one...
Culture

Review | ‘Tuck Shop’ serves up a sweet and sinful treat

0
This all you can eat buffet of comedy, live vocals, dance, acrobatics, burlesque and so much more is now playing at Rooftop Movies.
Culture

‘Heartbreak High’ stars hit the red carpet

0
The second series of the revived Australian series Heartbreak...
History

On This Gay Day | Entertainer Joel Grey born in 1932

0
The actor is best known for his role as the Emcee in the stage and movie version of the film Cabaret.
News

Cass Review: UK report on trans youth support released

0
The final report of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people in the UK has been released.

Orville Peck joins forces with country legend Willie Nelson

Graeme Watson -
Masked crooner Orville Peck has teamed up with one of country music's biggest stars Willie Nelson. The pair have released a rendition of the...
Read more

Review | ‘Tuck Shop’ serves up a sweet and sinful treat

Leigh Andrew Hill -
This all you can eat buffet of comedy, live vocals, dance, acrobatics, burlesque and so much more is now playing at Rooftop Movies.
Read more

‘Heartbreak High’ stars hit the red carpet

Graeme Watson -
The second series of the revived Australian series Heartbreak High arrives on Netflix today. On Wednesday night the stars of the show hit the...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture