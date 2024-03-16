Dean Misdale delivers their take on a Prince classic

Dean Misdale has shared their version of the Prince penned tune Nothing Compares 2 U.

The song is best known for Sinead O’Connor’s 1990 cover, but the tune was originally recorded in 1985 by The Family, a band on Prince’s Paisley Park label.

After Sinead O’Connor found success with the song, Prince recorded his own version with his backing band The New Power Generation featuring Rosie Gaines on vocals. His original demo of the tune, recorded in 1984, was later posthumously released.

For their take on much loved song Dean Misdale embraces a distinctly different approach, including emotive strings and a significant drum beats to the sound.

Misdale has found success with several covers including their takes on Skyhooks Ego is Not a Dirty Word, and Kool and the Gang’s Celebration, but they’ve revealed that thier next release will be an original tune.

