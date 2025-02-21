Search
Graeme Watson
Decades after it premiered ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ remains polarising

Culture

When it made its debut in 1971 Jesus Christ Superstar was a controversial offering. People protested outside theatres outraged at a rock opera depiction of the The Passion of Christ; the final days leading to the crucifixion’s of Jesus.

If you’re not familiar with the work, it was the second musical to be staged from composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice. They’re first success came with another Biblical story Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, they’d later create Evita and Cats.

Like their other works this is a sung-through musical, meaning it’s song after song with few dramatic scenes and no dialogue in between.

Javon King is captivating as Judas.

I’ll admit I’m a huge fan of Evita, and have seen Cats many times, it was a sensation in my teenage years when I began my own journey of working in the performing arts. This work I’m less familiar with, but certainly remember some its songs becoming chart hits in the mid-90s when John Farnham, Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens presented it as an arena spectacular.

This new production gives the show a grunge and soul feel, and times this gives it some grit and edge, at other times it just came across as emotive screeches. The stage setting includes a large cross lying on the floor that character walk across and make entrances and exists through, and the lighting is dark and moody.

If you’re not overtly familiar with the Bible, combined with how hard at times it was to hear all the words being sung, you could end up a little lost in what is happening over this show’s journey. There were large chunks in both halves where I certainly struggled to follow the plot beyond the major touch points of Judas getting some silver, and things not working out for Jesus.

The performers however certainly have outstanding skills and powerful voices. Robert Tripolino takes over the role of Jesus fore the Perth season. Javon King is captivating as Judas, and Mahalia Barnes makes her musical debut as Mary Magdalene. There’s a hard working chorus of familiar faces from the musical theatre world, and The Voice Australia contestant Stellar Perry is there too.

Robert Tripolino as Jesus.

The best known song from the show is I Don’t Know How to Love Him which Barnes delivered in a soulful style, akin to a Aretha Franklin song. While I usually love someone mixing things up, I missed the simplicity the song usually has.

Reuben Kaye appears fleetingly as King Herrod, stealing the show with an appearance that is just the energetic number King Herod’s Song. Kaye is always brilliant, and this was no exception – it was a shining moment of camp exuberance.

Reuben Kaye brings a moment of camp fun.

The final scenes depicting the crucifixion were dramatically lit, powerful and moving.

Is it any good? After the show a friend raved about the power of the singer’s voices, the amazing staging and brilliant songs! I’d watched another friend begin to look at his phone under his jacket on his lap during the second half.

Some people love this show, others were clearly not engaged. I struggled. It remains as polarising as ever.

See the show at Crown Theatre until 8th March.

Culture

Pamela Rabe chats about her award winning role in ‘August: Osage Country’

0
The acclaimed actor stars in the acclaimed production of 'August: Osage County'.
News

US fire captain, who was targeted as a ‘DEI’ hire, found dead in her own home

0
Police believe 49-year-old Rebecca Morodi was a victim of domestic violence.
Local

Premier Roger Cook questions Libby Mettam’s standards

0
The premier asks why Libby Mettam is dumping one candidate when she's stood by others.
Local

Australian Christian Lobby throws their support behind Basil Zempilas

0
The lobby group will deliver 10,000 flyers across Churchlands to support Zempilas entering parliament.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

