Deep Time: ABC launches interactive tool exploring First Nations stories

A story more than 65,000 years in the making is at the heart of this new project from ABC News and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge holders.

Deep Time brings together more than 130 cultural stories, gathered through interviews with more than 65 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across dozens of communities and language groups.

Project Co-Lead Solua Middleston says the deep history of Australia is a story we should all know.

We’ve worked with knowledge holders from across Country to spotlight the richness and beauty of our wonderful but sometimes unknown history.

“I hope everyone who visits Deep Time takes one story away that they connect with through a familiar place to embark on their own journey to learn more about the Indigenous history of that area.”

The project sets out to help audiences understand what it means for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture to have survived and thrived for tens of thousands of years.

Across five years designers, developers, journalists and editors from ABC News Story Lab have worked to bring the Deep Time Australia project to life.

Dozens of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge holders have contributed. In addition, the team has collaborated with a wide range of institutions and scientists to help bring this story to life.

You can explore Deep Time now.

Watch the Deep Time panel discussion on ABC NEWS channel on Monday 20 October at 2:30pm (AEDT).

Listen on the ABC listen app, ABC Local Radio on Monday 20 October at 8pm (local time) and ABC NewsRadio at 9pm (AEDT).