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On This Gay Day | Composer Julius Eastman died in 1990

History

American composer Julius Eastman died on this day in 1990 aged 49. He was one of the first composers to work in minimalist and experimental music genres.

As a conductor, musician and vocalist he worked with artists including Arthur Russell, Meredith Monk and Pierre Boulez. In the 1970s he began making music that overtly celebrated his identity with bold titles like Gay Guerilla and Nigger FaggotCrazy Nigger and Evil Nigger.

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His professional opportunities dried up in the 1980s as he struggled with substance abuse and experienced homelessness and his work faded into obscurity. There are limited details of his death in 1990 but it was possibly due to HIV.

Decades after his passing other artists rediscovered his work and began re-recording many of his compositions. In 2024 the Melbourne based Astra Chamber Music Society gave the Australian premiere of Eastman’s works.

The 2015 book Gay Guerilla: Julius Eastman and His Music presents a series of essays on the artists work and compositions.

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On This Gay Day | Musician Melissa Etheridge was born

OUTinPerth -
Ehteridge dropped out of college to pursue her rock n roll dreams.
Read more

Tim Wilson outlines his vision on Sex Discrimination Act changes

OUTinPerth -
Tim Wilson proposed changes to the Sex Discrimination Act, outlining distinctions between adult and child protections.
Read more

Senator Sarah Henderson quizzes SBS on Australians not supporting Israel at Eurovision

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Senator Sarah Henderson had her facts all wrong about Eurovision 2026.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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