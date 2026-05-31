Get fired up for the Drag Roast national tour this July

An all-star cast of international drag favourites are preparing their most outrageous insults for this year’s Drag Roast tour.

Produced by ITD Events, the lineup is stacked with some of your favourite funny queens from Australia and the USA.

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Hosted by the always fabulous award-winning cabaret star Reuben Kaye, be prepared for an unfiltered night of comedy and chaos.

Joining Reuben on the tour will be RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 favourite Jane Don’t and finalist Darlene Mitchell, season 3 winner and All Stars 7 standout Raja, P!nk superfan Thorgy Thor, podcast mogul Willam, the fabulous Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta Georgia, and Australia’s own Art Simone.

Reuben Kaye says the Drag Roast is exactly what Australia needs right now.

“Completely unhinged drag artists, absolutely no filters, and a room full of people ready to laugh at things we probably shouldn’t be laughing at,” Kaye said.

“It’s chaotic, outrageous and honestly unlike anything else touring the country right now.”

Reuben Kaye

Art Simone adds that Australian audiences will see the drag we love taken to a whole new level.

“It’s comedy, chaos and complete stupidity in the best possible way.

“Getting to roast each other across the country with this bonza cast is going to be wild!”

Drag Roast is touring from 16 – 28 July, landing in Perth’s Astor’s Theatre on Tuesday 28 July. For more, head to itdevents.com