Dion Alexander to represent Australia at Mr Gay World 2023



The current title-holder of Mr Gay Pride Australia, Dion Alexander,leaves for South Africa on Saturday to represent Australia at the 2023 Mr Gay World competition.

Crowned Mr Gay Pride Australia 2022 last November, Dion Alexander will compete in Cape Town South Africa against ten other Mr Gay World delegates in an attempt to try and win the title for Australia for the second time.

Held since 2009, Mr Gay World has evolved as a beauty pageant that aims to demonstrate “that both inward beauty and physical appearance are equally important in the gay world as is leadership and confidence.”

The competition challenges involve panel interviews, an LGBTI written test, a campaign presentation, social media campaigns, a sports challenge and a national costume event.

There is also a public voting challenge where anyone can vote for their favourite contestant at mgwvote.com

On a platform of ending homophobia in sport and creating the first-ever AFL Men’s Pride Round, Alexander, 35, originally from Adelaide but now living in Sydney, has taken great steps during his year by restarting the AFL’s pride collective and speaking to the crowd of 40,000 spectators at the AFL Pride match held every year between Sydney and St Kilda.

At Mr Gay World, Alexander says he wants use the platform to push home the message to an international audience of ending homophobia in sport.

“In this country, I have been working hard to bring about a Pride Round in the AFL but when I get to Mr Gay World I want to champion for change at all of the large world sporting events such as the World Cup,” Alexander said.

“Now the real work starts, I feel a great sense of responsibility now to the community to make sure that I can really come through on what I want to do and really spread the message.”

Mr Gay World will be held from October 23 to 29 in Cape Town, South Africa. The public can show their support by voting for Dion by signing up and voting at mgwvote.com

