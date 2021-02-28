Disney adds new shows including queer drama ‘Love Victor’

Australian audiences can finally see the drama series Love Victor, it’s one of the shows you can now see under Disney’s new add-on subscription service Disney Star.

A subscription to Disney+ will set you back $8.99, but for an extra four dollars you can add on the additional service which as a bunch of more grown up content.

One of the shows available in the new bundle is the series Love Victor, which was inspired by the film Love Simon. Michael Cimino plays the title character Victor while his crush Benji is portrayed by George Sear.

Also on Disney Star’s initial offering will will be the new series Big Sky, Helstrom and Solar Opposites. They’ll sit alongside a stack of well known series including 24 Legacy and 24 Die Another Day, Angel, Army Wives, Blossom, Bones, Brothers & Sisters, Burn Notice, Castle, Commander in Chief, Cougar Town, Desperate Housewives, Eli Stone, Ellen, Felicity, Galavant, The Glades, Hill Street Blues, My So Called Life, Mistresses, The Orville, Prison Break, Quantico, Samantha Who, Ugly Betty and many others.

Plus a massive range of popular movies including Working Girl, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Village, Three Men and a Baby, Terminator Dark Fate, The Sixth Sense, Taken 1,2, and 3, Romancing the Stone, The Poseidon Adventure, the Alien films, the Die Hard films, 9 to 5 and hundreds more.

