Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Paisley Heart shares latest track ‘Mirror Whispers’

Culture

Paisley Heart is back with a euphoric new single, Mirror Whispers, which is described as a dancefloor descent into emotional masochism.

Mirror Whispers is certainly Paisley’s most pop-forward offering yet, reflecting the painful beauty of desiring someone who does not choose you.

- Advertisement -

“I wrote Mirror Whispers from deep insecurity and the strange comfort of wanting to stay with someone who doesn’t love you the same way you love them. I wanted this song to feel like mascara tears under strobe lights—intimate, theatrical, and painful in a beautiful way.” Paisley Heart said of the tune.

Paisley Heart

We first met Paisley Heart last year when they released their debut single Lavender Scented Gentlemxn.

Paisley is one of the founders of Rave Temple who put on events that promote sexual liberation and partying with purpose. They’re known as the Rave Reverend.

In Sydney and Melbourne they’ve hosted parties held in saunas, and their events are a mix of meditation, sound immersion, and a dash of journaling.

Since their first tune came out they’ve added a few more songs to their collection including Suck Me Off, and Drinkin Darkness.

Take a listen to their latest offering.

Latest

News

Trump administration removes bisexual people from Stonewall website

0
References to transgender people were deleted in January, not bisexual people are gone too.
News

Giggle v Tickle case to be heard in August

0
The landmark case on discrimination, sex, and gender will head to the appeals court next month.
Culture

Get ready for The Big Backyard Quiz!

0
It's a laugh filled dive into random facts on Australian history from a very unique perspective.
Community

Support Team Perth by heading to an advance screening of ‘Wicked: For Good’

0
Be among the first to see the second part of the epic musical set in the land of Oz.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Trump administration removes bisexual people from Stonewall website

0
References to transgender people were deleted in January, not bisexual people are gone too.
News

Giggle v Tickle case to be heard in August

0
The landmark case on discrimination, sex, and gender will head to the appeals court next month.
Culture

Get ready for The Big Backyard Quiz!

0
It's a laugh filled dive into random facts on Australian history from a very unique perspective.
Community

Support Team Perth by heading to an advance screening of ‘Wicked: For Good’

0
Be among the first to see the second part of the epic musical set in the land of Oz.
News

Madonna tops the iTunes chart with ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

0
The track is from her long delayed Veronica Electronica record.

Trump administration removes bisexual people from Stonewall website

OUTinPerth -
References to transgender people were deleted in January, not bisexual people are gone too.
Read more

Giggle v Tickle case to be heard in August

OUTinPerth -
The landmark case on discrimination, sex, and gender will head to the appeals court next month.
Read more

Get ready for The Big Backyard Quiz!

Graeme Watson -
It's a laugh filled dive into random facts on Australian history from a very unique perspective.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture