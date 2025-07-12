Paisley Heart shares latest track ‘Mirror Whispers’

Paisley Heart is back with a euphoric new single, Mirror Whispers, which is described as a dancefloor descent into emotional masochism.

Mirror Whispers is certainly Paisley’s most pop-forward offering yet, reflecting the painful beauty of desiring someone who does not choose you.

“I wrote Mirror Whispers from deep insecurity and the strange comfort of wanting to stay with someone who doesn’t love you the same way you love them. I wanted this song to feel like mascara tears under strobe lights—intimate, theatrical, and painful in a beautiful way.” Paisley Heart said of the tune.

Paisley Heart

We first met Paisley Heart last year when they released their debut single Lavender Scented Gentlemxn.

Paisley is one of the founders of Rave Temple who put on events that promote sexual liberation and partying with purpose. They’re known as the Rave Reverend.

In Sydney and Melbourne they’ve hosted parties held in saunas, and their events are a mix of meditation, sound immersion, and a dash of journaling.

Since their first tune came out they’ve added a few more songs to their collection including Suck Me Off, and Drinkin Darkness.

Take a listen to their latest offering.