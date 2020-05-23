Disney introduces their first gay main character in ‘Out’

Disney has introduced it’s first animated gay character in a leading role with the release of new short film Out.

Released ahead of the USA’s Pride month the new short animation tells the story of Greg, a young man who is afraid about coming out to his parents.

Greg’s about to move in with his boyfriend Manuel, but when his parents unexpectedly stop by to help him pack things go a bit crazy. With the help of his dog, and some magic, Greg is able to work it all out.

The nine-minute short film has made it’s debut on streaming service DisneyPlus on Friday. It was written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter and produced by Max Sachar.

Pixar’s Onward was the first Disney animated feature film to include an LGBTQ role. That film saw Lena Waithe voice the character of Officer Cyclops whop mentions her girlfriend.

