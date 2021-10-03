‘Divas – The Revue’ set to return for Fringe World 2022

For Fringe World 2022 Proud Entertainment Group are once again bringing the iconic diva hits of the past and present together for an earth-shattering show.

DIVAS – The Drag Revue dreams up the ultimate variety show, with all your favourite disco and dancefloor hits from the ’70s to today, with show-stopping costumes and breathtaking choreography that lives up to the royal quality of a diva.

When OUTinPerth saw this show we gave it five stars and described it as “raucous good fun”.

Produced and Hosted by Proud Entertainment Group’s Dean Misdale (they/them), DIVAS brings together a stellar cast of local drag performers and dancers to embody their favourite icons and tear up the stage.

Drag Factory hostess with the mostest Fay Rocious and Queen of the Court superstar Sassie Cassie join Dean on the lineup, alongside rising burlesque star Flynn V and dancing sensation Alex Braghieri.

Misdale themselves also brings a slew of stage experience and acclaim to the production, snatching up Entertainer of the Year at the 2019 Proud Awards ceremony and going on to star in smash-hit musicals We Will Rock You and Priscilla – Queen of the Desert at Crown Theatre.

Start planning your 2022 Fringe World appointments now.

Don’t miss Divas – The Drag Revue from 8 – 13 February at Girls School Main Hall this Fringe World Festival. Tickets available from Fringe World.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.

Dean Misdale and the divas are available for interviews upon request.

Dates: 8 – 13 February, Girls School Main Hall | Rating: 15+ | Tickets: www.fringeworld.com.au