Sci-fi series Doctor Who returns to our screens this April and Alan Cumming is returning to the show to play a whole new character.

Mark Saturday, April 12 in your diaries to catch the show on Disney+ in Australia. New episodes from the eight-part season will premiere weekly. It’s the second season to star Ncuti Gatwa in the title role.

Alan Cumming will guest star in the second episode as Mr Ring-a-Ding, a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally. However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside — and the consequences are terrifying.

Fans got a terrifying glimpse of the character in the series trailer that came out a few weeks ago.

Cumming is returning to the Whoniverse after previously playing King James I in the 2018 episode The Witchfinders.

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said, “Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of ‘Doctor Who’ wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”

The new series will see the Doctor meet new companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before.

Ncuti Gatwa is back as The Doctor, Millie Gibson returns as Ruby Sunday. Previously announced guest cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist.

The BBC recently denied reports saying the long running show had been axed. But they’ve remained tight-lipped on whether star Gatwa is saying with the show beyond his second season.