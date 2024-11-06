Donald Trump declares victory in US election

Donald Trump has declared victory in the US election declaring a “Golden Age of America” as he returns to the presidency.

Trump took the stage in front of an enthusiastic crowd of supporters in Florida who chanted “USA” in repetition.

The Republican leader said voters had delivered him a “unpresented and powerful mandate” to implement the agenda he took to voters.

Trump predicted he’d win both the popular vote, as well as the electoral college, while the Republicans would control both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Flanked by wife Melania Trump and his children Trump thanked his family for their support through the election campaign.

He also congratulated presumptive Vice-President J.D. Vance, who is now the front runner to be the Republican candidate for the Presidency in four years time.

Addressing the crowd Vance said the election campaign had been an incredible journey.

“I think we just witnessed to greatest political comeback in American history” Vance said, before declaring that the new administration would now deliver the greatest “economic comeback in American history”.

Trump also highlighted the role billionaire Elon Musk played in the campaign, describing him as a “new star” of American politics.

Ending his victory speech President Trump said he would use his second term to keep the promises he made.

“We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful, and free again.” Trump said, adding it was a time for people to put division behind them and unite together.

“Together we can truly make America great again for all Americans.” he said as his Village People theme song of YMCA began playing across the Palm Beach auditorium.

Fox News has declared Trump as the winner of the election, but other networks have not yet made an official call. ABC News Australia has described Trump as being “on the cusp of victory” as counting of votes continued, but it was a “near certainly” that he’d be the eventual winner.

His opponent Kamala Harris has not conceded defeat, but has said she will not address supporters tonight.

Trump will become the first US President since Grover Cleveland to serve two terms separated by a period out of office. Cleveland was America’s 22nd and 24th leader serving as President from 1885 until 1889 and then returning to power from 1983 until 1897.

