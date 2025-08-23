Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Don’t miss your chance to see ‘Hansard’ at the Garrick Theatre this September

Culture

The Garrick Theatre in Guildford is staging an production of Hansard, the critically acclaimed play by Simon Woods.

The production is directed by Barry Park and starring Grant Malcolm and Suzannah Churchman, and will run for a strictly limited season from 25th September to 11 October.

- Advertisement -

Park has a had a long run of bringing queer themed plays to Perth’s community theatre space with previous productions including The Boys in the Band, August: Osage County, The Lisbon Traviata, The Normal Heart, French Without Tears, The York Realist and Beautiful Thing.

Grant Malcolm and Suzannah Churchman.

Premiering at London’s National Theatre in 2019, this biting, brilliant play was met with wide critical acclaim. The original London production starred Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan.

Hansard is described as razor-sharp British satire at its finest, a darkly funny two-hander that exposes the emotional fallout of privilege, repression, and political inaction.

Set in 1988, during the UK government’s deliberate silence on the AIDS crisis and the introduction of Section 28—a law that prohibited schools from ‘promoting’ homosexuality or acknowledging same-sex families—Hansard confronts themes of queerness, shame, denial, and emotional erasure with biting honesty.

The play is one that resonates deeply with queer audiences through its exploration of identity, silence, and the cost of societal and familial rejection.

Robin, a well-spoken Conservative MP, returns to his idyllic Cotswolds home expecting the usual evening of dry wit and verbal sparring with his wife, Diana. But tonight, something’s different. Diana’s frustration simmers dangerously close to the surface, and their usual games of clever debate spiral into something much more raw and revealing.

What begins as an intellectual tennis match—full of irony, sarcasm, and deliciously acerbic humour—quickly unravels into a fierce reckoning with the past. At the heart of their fractured marriage is a silence they can no longer maintain: the unspoken pain surrounding their absent son.

The story’s emotional centre—Robin and Diana’s unspoken awareness of their son’s sexuality—emerges slowly but powerfully, exposing the devastating collision of love, ideology, and loss.

The production runs for 90 minutes with no interval and contains adult themes and strong language. Tickets are on sale now.

Latest

Culture

Don’t miss Ruby Gill as she tours Western Australia

0
Catch her all through the south west this week before she heads to Perth.
Culture

Eurovision 2026 will be held in Vienna

0
Following JJ;'s 2025 win, the competition is heading back to Vienna.
History

On This Gay Day | Playwright and performer Charles Busch was born

0
Over the decades Busch has written plays, films, books and been a memorable performer.
Local

Perth woman who performed Nazi salute at Connections spared jail term

0
Theresa Plunkett-Hill was fined $1,000.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Don’t miss Ruby Gill as she tours Western Australia

0
Catch her all through the south west this week before she heads to Perth.
Culture

Eurovision 2026 will be held in Vienna

0
Following JJ;'s 2025 win, the competition is heading back to Vienna.
History

On This Gay Day | Playwright and performer Charles Busch was born

0
Over the decades Busch has written plays, films, books and been a memorable performer.
Local

Perth woman who performed Nazi salute at Connections spared jail term

0
Theresa Plunkett-Hill was fined $1,000.
News

Evangelist broadcaster James Dobson dies aged 89

0
The group he founded was listed a hate group for their anti-LGBTIQA+ stance.

Don’t miss Ruby Gill as she tours Western Australia

Graeme Watson -
Catch her all through the south west this week before she heads to Perth.
Read more

Eurovision 2026 will be held in Vienna

Graeme Watson -
Following JJ;'s 2025 win, the competition is heading back to Vienna.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Playwright and performer Charles Busch was born

OUTinPerth -
Over the decades Busch has written plays, films, books and been a memorable performer.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture