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The Performing Arts WA Awards return to Heath Ledger Theatre this April

Culture

The Performing Arts WA Awards will return in 2026, celebrating the best local live performances held last year.

Held in the Heath Ledger Theatre, the awards have recognised excellence in professional theatre, dance, musicals, opera and cabaret for more than 20 years.

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Musical Urinetown leads the nominations, with 14 nods for the show and team at Western Sky Projects.

Also among the 47 nominated productions are In The Shadow Of Time from Co3 Dance Australia and the ACO Collective, O,D,E from Tone List and The Blue Room Theatre and Freeze Frame Opera’s Dead Man Walking.

O,D,E – image by Josh Wells

As always, the awards are hosted by the Artist Relief Fund WA, whose work supports artists and arts workers facing hardship.

Artist Relief Fund WA Chair Nick Maclaine says the charity is thrilled to host the awards again this year.

“It’s so important to recognise the incredible achievements in professional performing arts in WA, and we’re set for another fantastic ceremony this year,” Maclaine said.

This year will also introduce the Ripple Effect Award, commissioned in the memory of the late Georgia Malone. This award will “celebrate an individual whose passion and love for arts and culture leads them to contribute above and beyond.”

The Performing Arts WA Awards will be at Heath Ledger Theatre on 20 April 2026. For tickets, head to artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au

Featured image: 2023 award-winner and nominee, Panawathi Girl – image by Dana Weeks

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