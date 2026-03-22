In the Pines 2026 will showcase the best of Perth’s local music scene

The music experts at RTRFM have handpicked twenty amazing local acts to play its iconic annual fundraiser In the Pines on Sunday 19 April.

Returning for its 33rd consecutive year in the lush and iconic surrounds of UWA’s Somerville Auditorium, In the Pines is the most important day of the year for any self-respecting music lover in Boorloo.

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Twenty of the state’s best loved artists—including the established and the emerging—will play across two stages inside Somerville.

The event also raises essential funds for RTRFM, allowing the not-for-profit community station to keep platforming local arts and culture for another year.

Iconyx.

In the Pines 2026 brings you some of the state’s most promising new acts, including Clare Perrott, PERSIA, Kayps, Cryptids and Iconyx, plus longtime faves Tchega, Symmetrical Dogs, Emily Barker, New Nausea and Anna Schneider.

New Phono.

Things will get a bit loud with Halo of Teeth, Streets of Separation and Grub, while making time to get a little nostalgic with Gunns (10 years on from their debut), Showbag! (returning with new music) and New Phono (known faces in a new band).

Nick Allbrook.

The party will shirt into overdrive with station favourites Grievous Bodily Calm, Sarco, Kallum Mungulu and Nicholas Allbrook’s new project Walrus.

Tickets to this iconic event often sell-out so grab yours ASAP.

OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is a presenter at RTRFM.