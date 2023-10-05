Dr Daniel Vujcich is the new CEO of health organisation WAAC

WAAC have announced that Dr Daniel Vujcich will be their new CEO following the departure of former leader Lisa Dobrin in July.

Dr Vujcich (pictured second from left) is currently an academic at Curtin University where he currently manages the Sexual Health and Blood Borne Virus Research and Evaluation Network (SiREN), and coordinates the Migrant Blood-borne Virus and Sexual Health Survey. He has experience across non-profits, government and law.

“Daniel is an exceptional person with great energy and enthusiasm to take WAAC to the next level to help make our communities healthier, safer and more connected”, said WAAC’s Chair, Conrad Liveris.

Dr Vujcich said that in the decade that he has worked in the sexual health sector, he has been inspired by WAAC’s proud history in health promotion and advocacy, and its ongoing commitment to serving the health and social needs of people living with HIV and LGBTIQA+ communities.

“Notwithstanding the enormous public health and societal gains that have been made through WAAC’s efforts, the organisation remains as relevant as ever. I am honoured to lead WAAC’s experienced team into its next chapter. My approach will be informed by the successes of the past, contemporary evidence and, crucially, the views of people with lived experiences”, Dr Vujcich said.

As he begins this new role, Dr Vujcich will spend time engaging and consulting with WAAC’s communities, stakeholders and staff.

In his interviews, Dr Vujcich outlined three long-term priorities to the board: virtual elimination for all, including migrant and First Nations communities; improving the quality of life for people living with HIV and the LGBTI+ community; and, diversifying the funding of WAAC. These clearly align with WAAC’s strategic plan and our personal goals for the organisation.

WAAC’s board says they undertook a considered recruitment for the CEO, consulting with the community, funders, WAAC staff and other stakeholders in what was required to lead WAAC into the future.

There were more applicants than in the previous CEO’s recruitment with five diverse candidates interviewed. The recruitment was undertaken by WAAC board members Conrad Liveris, Ali Local and Mark Reid with Darryl O’Donnell, the CEO of Health Equity Matters.

Liveris paid tribute to WAAC’s Acting CEO Máiréad Grant. Grant has been acting in the role since June and has earned trust from all quarters of WAAC.

“Máiréad has proven herself to be a capable leader with true humility paired with a determination to get on with the job. The board is very thankful to Máiréad for her efforts during this transition. She has been ably supported by the managers, staff and volunteers of WAAC, we wish to particularly acknowledge Sal Cleveray, Sharmila Radha Krishnan, Rachel Anderson and Christine Offerman.” Liveris said.

Dr Vujcich will start on 27 November 2023.

Source: Media Release Image shows Rachel Anderson (Executive Assistant), Dr Daniel Vujcich (CEO), Conrad Liveris (Chairman), Mairead Grant (Acting CEO), Sharmila Radha Krishnan (Manager – Prevention, Promotion and Engagement), Sal Cleveray (Manager – Freedom)

