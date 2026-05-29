Meek returns with new single ‘Beautiful Freeks’

Up-and-coming British pop singer Meek has returned with a new single, Beautiful Freeks.

Fans first heard a preview of the track a few weeks ago when Meek appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live UK.

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The song follows her January release Fabulous. The accompanying video, like Meek’s previous release, is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sophie Muller.

Muller has created some of the most iconic music videos of all time, including Shakespears Sister’s Stay, Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam, and No Doubt’s Don’t Speak.

Meek said the new video drew inspiration from her childhood.

“I was a village panto kid, and it was incredible to essentially relive that positive part of my childhood. It’s really who I am on an integral level,” she said.

Speaking to the UK’s Official Charts website, Meek shared the story behind the new song.

“Beautiful Freeks is about recognising all the wonderful weirdos who found me on that journey.

“I wanted to make something that nodded to the Hey Jude era of British music. It’s been so fun to play live and get people’s arms in the air.

“It’s a celebration of individuality, which I often think we’ve become afraid of as a society. It’s really very cool to be uncool.

Meek is the performance name for Georgia Meek, who has previously written songs for Rita Ora, Martin Garrix, R3HAB, Charolotte Plank and Skepsis. She also wrote Malta’s song for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

While there’s only been a handful of Meek tunes, she’s released over 20 tunes as Georgia Meek prior to establishing her new persona.