Drag superstar Kween Kong signs on for Drag Roast 2026

ITD Events has announced RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and Global All Stars Kween Kong is bringing the heat to next month’s Drag Roast 2026.

The two time Drag Race finalist and star of the beloved fringe cabaret Briefs, will join the star-studded line up who will be insulting, dragging and reading each other at venues across Australia.

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Hosted by the always fabulous award-winning cabaret star Reuben Kaye, be prepared for an unfiltered night of comedy and chaos.

Joining Reuben on the tour will be RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 favourite Jane Don’t and finalist Darlene Mitchell, season 3 winner and All Stars 7 standout Raja, P!nk superfan Thorgy Thor, podcast mogul Willam, the fabulous Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta Georgia, and Australia’s own Art Simone.

Reuben Kaye says the Drag Roast is exactly what Australia needs right now.

“Completely unhinged drag artists, absolutely no filters, and a room full of people ready to laugh at things we probably shouldn’t be laughing at,” Kaye said.

“It’s chaotic, outrageous and honestly unlike anything else touring the country right now.”

Art Simone adds that Australian audiences will see the drag we love taken to a whole new level.

“It’s comedy, chaos and complete stupidity in the best possible way.

“Getting to roast each other across the country with this bonza cast is going to be wild!”

Drag Roast is touring from 16 – 28 July, landing in Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday 28 July. For more, head to itdevents.com