Election Update: Counting is underway, get the latest updates

After a five-week campaign Australians have cast their votes and soon we’ll find out which party will form the next Australian government.

Labor’s Anthony Albanese is hoping to be the first sitting Prime Minister to be returned for a second term since John Howard won a fourth term in 2004.

Liberal leader Peter Dutton is hoping that the Albanese government will go down in history as a one-term government, the last time that happened was when Labor Prime Minister James Scullin lost during The Great Depression in 1932.

Scroll down for the latest developments.

ABC calls the election for Labor

6:30pm

The ABC’s Election Analyst Antony Green has called the election for Labor. While it’s not yet known if it will be minority or a majority government it’s clear Anthony Albanese has become the first PM to be returned for a second term in 20 years.

Peter Dutton in trouble in Dickson

6:27

With 25% of the vote counted things are not looking good for Liberal leader Peter Dutton in his own seat of Dickson.



If the current trend continues, he might be updating his resume and looking to a new phase of his career. Liberal party spokesperson says it’s still early days and people shouldn’t be reading too much into it.

Labor’s Chris Bowen says he’s confident Labor will retain the seat of Bennelong

6:25pm

The inner city of Bennelong made headlines in the final days of the campaign when incumbent member Jerone Laxale issued an apology over homophobic comments from his father.

Appearing Channel Nine, Bowen said he was confident the seat would be in the red column at the end of night, and Laxale will be returned for a second term.

Channel 7 says there’s no pathway to victory for the coalition as Liberals lose Bridget Archer

6:13pm

Channel 7 says there’s no pathway for the Coalition to win government based on the current trends coming in. The trend is seeing the Liberal party looking to lose seats to both Labor and independents.

It’s predicted that moderate Liberal member Bridget Archer will lose her Tasmanian seat of Bass. Earlier in the evening Labor Jim Chalmers was on the ABC and noted that the party had run a slightly different campaign in Bass with posters that noted the while Archer was nice, voting for her was still a vote for leader Peter Dutton.



Archer previously crossed the floor and voted against the party, effectively scuttling Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Religious Discrimination legislation. Prior to moving into federal politics, she was the Mayor of George Town. She was elected in 2019 and has served two terms.



The current projections are Labor’s Jess Teesdale will be the new member. She is a teacher.

With Warren Entsch retiring the LNP might lose Leichhardt

5:56pm

Warren Entsch has been the member for Leichhardt for two stints; he was first in the parliament from 1996 until 2007 and then was returned for a second run from 2010 until his retirement at this election.

The LNP’s new candidate is Jeremy Neal, while Labor has put up former Basketballer Matt Smith. With early numbers coming in the swing to the ALP is 9.3 per cent.

During his time in parliament Entsch was a massive proponent for marriage equality.

Clive Palmer says he launched his new party to put different ideas on table not to win seats

5:40pm

Trumpet of Patriots chairman Clive Palmer is on Channel 7 saying his goal was to create debate rather than to win seats.

Former Labor leader Bill Shorten is getting in a lot of digs, while host Mark Riley asked Palmer if would be willing to share his mobile number with the nations following most of the population getting multiple text messages from the party.

The Chanel 7 count is notably different to the ABC with ALP 30, Coalition 10, none for The Greens and two seats to independents, and 106 still in doubt.

The counting is underway

5:30pm

Polls are still open for half an hour in Western Australia, but counting is already underway on the east coast.

The current prediction by the ABC based on early numbers shows the ALP with 29 seats, the Coalition with 26, none are currently assigned to The Greens, 6 seats will be held by other parties, and 89 still remain in doubt.

The first seat to be called is the Queensland seat of Maranoa which has seen Nationals leader David Littleproud returned. That’s not a surprise because it’s the safest seat on the Liberal and Nationals side.





