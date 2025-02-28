Search
Electric Fields take over RAGE this Saturday

Culture

Electeric Fields will be taking over Rage this Saturday night.

The ABC will telecast the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade this Saturday from 7:30pm, but later in the night the fabulous Electric Fields will bring a camp soundtrack to Rage.

Singer Zaachariah Fielding and keyboard player and producer Michael Ross will be on the famous red couch sharing why they love certain artists, and it’s bound to be a very camp and queer selection.

Among their selections is as Kylie Minogue, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Scissor Sisters, Troye Sivan, Lil Nas X, Peaches, Christine Anu, Billie Eilish, Culture Club and more!

They’ve slipped in some classics from Diana Ross, Sylvester and Skatt Brothers, Bronski Beat and Dead or Alive.

Check out their full playlist.

Tune in at midnight on Saturday to hear their selections.

