Entertainer Carlotta recognised in the Australia Day Honours

Groundbreaking entertainer Carlotta has been recognised in the Australia Day Honours.

Carol Spencer, who is best known under her performing moniker Carlotta, was made a Member of the Order of Australia for her services to the entertainment industry and support of the LGBTIQ+ communities.

Her citation noted her three decades of the compare of Sydney’s Les Girls, and her advocacy work in highlight the needs of older LGBTIQ+ people.

Carlotta has been a regular face on Australian television over the decades appearing on the soap opera Number 96 in the 1970’s and panel TV programs including Beauty and the Beast and Studio 10.

Carlotta spoke to OUTinPerth last year and discussed her long career and her controversial views of transgender youth being able to access hormone treatment.

OIP Staff