Erika Jayne has expanded her Australian ‘Pretty Mess’ DJ tour

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would be familiar with Erika Jayne from the reality TV show, and soon she’ll be heading down under for an Australian DJ tour.

Initially it was planned to bring the singer, actor and television personality to Sydney for Mardi Gras celebrations and a show in Adelaide, but after super-fast ticket sales they’ve added more dates.

The Perth show sold-out immediately, but you can still get tickets to her appearances in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

Jayne joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the shows sixth season, she’s now been onboard for close to 200 episodes of the real-life drama. Since 1007 she’s put out a steady stream of singles, but she’s been a favourite at gay clubs and Pride events with her ‘Pretty Mess’ DJ sets.

Erika will kick things off at Home The Venue for Sydney Mardi Gras on Friday 27 February, before heading to Marys Poppin in Adelaide on Saturday 28 February where tickets were snapped up in no time.



With fans screaming for more, ITDEVENTS has locked in extra long weekend dates in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, giving more partygoers the chance to experience Erika Jayne in full ‘Pretty Mess’ mode.



ITDEVENTS Director Stephen Craddock said the reaction from fans had been immediate.

“Adelaide sold out almost straight away and within hours we were getting messages from all over the country asking for more dates,” he said. “Perth, Brisbane and a second Adelaide long weekend show felt like the perfect way to answer that call and turn this into a proper national moment.”

Expect floor-filling club anthems, camp chaos and all the attitude you would expect from one of the boldest personalities in pop culture, as Erika brings her unapologetic brand of glamour to some of Australia’s most loved queer venues and dancefloors.

Tickets are strictly limited and expected to move fast following the initial sell out.

● Fri 27 Feb – Sydney Mardi Gras – Home The Venue

● Sat 28 Feb – Adelaide – Marys Poppin – SOLD OUT

● Sun 1 Mar – Perth (Long Weekend) – The Court – NEW SHOW

● Fri 6 Mar – Melbourne – Chasers

● Sat 7 Mar – Brisbane – Warehouse – NEW SHOW

● Sun 8 Mar – Adelaide (Long Weekend) – Marys Poppin – NEW SHOW]

Tickets are on sale now.