Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Faction Carnival evoked a competitive spirit and mountains of fun

Community

There was mountains of energy and team spirit when 2024’s edition of Faction Carnival took place as part of PrideFEST.

The fun LGBTIQA+ community event saw community members joining six teams, matching the colours of the Pride Flag, for a morning of fun and games, reminiscent of your faction carnival from primary school.

Leader ball, Tunnel ball and Red Light- Green Light were the order of the day, and with participants randomly assigned to teams a lot of new friendships were in the making too.

Speaking at the opening of the event, which was held on the grounds of the University of Western Australia, Justin Barnes from organising body TEAM PERTH noted that the inspiration for the event came from our local LGBTIQA+ history.

The Gay Olympics were a popular community event in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and were fondly remembered. Photos from that event will be on display at WA Museum Boola Bardip later this month.

Take a look at the photos from the big day.

Culture

Turkish film festival cancelled after screening of ‘Queer’ is blocked

0
Authorities say the gay themed film would disturb the peace.
News

John Duff is back with a stick-up

0
The singer is holding up a strip joint and delivering some moves.
History

On This Gay Day | Film director Terrence Davies was born in 1945

0
Terrence Davies films were highly acclaimed and distinctive.
News

ANESU and LILPIXIE share new track ‘Robin Hood’

0
On the new tune ANESU raps about jumping out of a closet like Robin Hood.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

