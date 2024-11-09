Faction Carnival evoked a competitive spirit and mountains of fun

There was mountains of energy and team spirit when 2024’s edition of Faction Carnival took place as part of PrideFEST.

The fun LGBTIQA+ community event saw community members joining six teams, matching the colours of the Pride Flag, for a morning of fun and games, reminiscent of your faction carnival from primary school.

- Advertisement -

Leader ball, Tunnel ball and Red Light- Green Light were the order of the day, and with participants randomly assigned to teams a lot of new friendships were in the making too.

Speaking at the opening of the event, which was held on the grounds of the University of Western Australia, Justin Barnes from organising body TEAM PERTH noted that the inspiration for the event came from our local LGBTIQA+ history.

The Gay Olympics were a popular community event in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and were fondly remembered. Photos from that event will be on display at WA Museum Boola Bardip later this month.

Take a look at the photos from the big day.