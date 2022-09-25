Filming begins on Season 2 of hit drama ‘Heartstopper’

Diehard fans of the TV series Heartstopper would already been aware that filming of the show’s second season is underway as many of the actors began appearing in photos on each other’s social media profiles, but Netflix has now made an official declaration.

In a behind-the-scenes video the cast members all say “hi”.

All they key cast members from the original series are returning, plus there’s a few new faces joining the show for the second season.

The new season is expected to cover events that happen in the third and fourth instalments of the graphic novel, which includes a school trip to France, and delving deeper into Nick Nelson’s home life.

Newcomer Lella Khan will join the cast playing Sahar Zahid, while Evan Overell will portray Christian – a supportive rugby friend. Bradley Riches will play a new character in the story called James McEwan – he had a brief appearance at the end of the first season.

Also joining the cast is Nima Taleghani who will play teacher Mr Farouk, and Jack Barton will play Nick’s older brother David.



OIP Staff

