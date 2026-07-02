Final trailer for ‘The Odyssey’ gives first look at Elliot Page as Sinon

Universal Pictures have released the final trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey.

Originally penned in the 8th century, The Odyssey follows the king of Ithaca, Odysseus, and his homecoming journey after ten years fighting in the Trojan War.

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Christopher Nolan’s interpretation stars Matt Damon as the titular Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland as Telemachus, Robert Pattinson as Antinious, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra and Elliot Page as Sinon – among a star-studded ensemble cast.

The film was created across many countries to capture the scale of the story. The team filmed across Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland and Scotland, bringing Homer’s incredible saga to life.

Check out the full trailer below. The Odyssey comes to cinemas July 16.