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Final trailer for ‘The Odyssey’ gives first look at Elliot Page as Sinon

Culture

Universal Pictures have released the final trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey.

Originally penned in the 8th century, The Odyssey follows the king of Ithaca, Odysseus, and his homecoming journey after ten years fighting in the Trojan War.

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Christopher Nolan’s interpretation stars Matt Damon as the titular Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland as Telemachus, Robert Pattinson as Antinious, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra and Elliot Page as Sinon – among a star-studded ensemble cast.

The film was created across many countries to capture the scale of the story. The team filmed across Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland and Scotland, bringing Homer’s incredible saga to life.

Check out the full trailer below. The Odyssey comes to cinemas July 16.

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Author and satirist David Sedaris returns to tour Australia in 2027

OUTinPerth -
Celebrated author, humorist and brother to Amy, David Sedaris is coming back to Australia.
Read more

WestPride Archives to exhibit Gay Games history at 2030 event

Leigh Andrew Hill -
WestPride Archives will document Gay Games history with support from the state's LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Grants.
Read more

‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ to premiere at Luna Leederville

OUTinPerth -
The new film from non-binary writer and director Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw The TV Glow) is coming to Luna this July.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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