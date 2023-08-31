First look at Emerald Fennell’s mysterious new film ‘Saltburn’

Film,Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The trailer for Saltburn has just been released giving movie fans their first look at the intriguing new film from writer-director Emerald Fennell.

The move which stars Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and acclaimed actor Barry Keoghan is described as a “beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire.”

Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

Two posters for the film have been released, one focusing on Felix and other featuring Oliver. The film has been described as in the style of The Talented Mr Rippley, but more provocative.

Take a look at the trailer.

Emerald Fennel is known for her acting roles in television series including Call the Midwife, Victoria and The Crown. She played lesbian nurse Patsy Mount in four seasons of Call the Midwife, before portraying mathematician Ada Lovelace in Victoria and Camilla Shand, the future Queen Camilla, in The Crown.

In 2018 she replaced friend Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the show runner of Killing Eve, writing all six episodes of the shows second series. She then went on to write and directed the acclaimed film Promising Young Woman that starred Carey Mulligan.

Her new film Saltburn will have its world premiere today at the 50th Telluride Film Festival before being released in cinemas on 16th November. Alongside Keoghan and Elordi, the film also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe and Carey Mulligan.

OIP Staff