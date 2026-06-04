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US congressman Andy Ogles blames staffer for anti-gay Pride month post

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US Congressman Andy Ogles has denied posting an anti-gay message to mark the start of International Pride Month, blaming a staff member for the post.

“Homosexuality has no place in America. Happy Nuclear Family Month!” a now-deleted message posted to his official X account read.

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Congressman Andy Ogles from Tennessee.

The post drew strong criticism, including from members of Ogles’ own Republican Party.

Fellow Congressman Mike Lawler criticised the post, describing Ogles as a “f***ing idiot”.

“Homosexuality exists. In America,” Lawler posted on social media.

“In fact, Andy, you have family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and constituents who are gay and lesbian. It doesn’t make them less than or somehow unworthy of being an American. What an absolutely idiotic statement to make,” Lawler said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also weighed in, urging a more respectful approach.

“We’re supposed to love our neighbour as ourselves, everybody,” Johnson said. “We’re supposed to treat every single person with dignity and respect, whether we agree with them or not.”

Congressman Ogles said he did not author the post and that it was written by a member of his communications team.

“Earlier today, while working on the farm, my phone began going crazy because of a post made by a member of my comms team. The post was stupid, hurtful and a complete distraction from my America First focus. The employee has been reprimanded,” Ogles said. He did not issue an apology for the post.

It is not the first time the Republican politician has drawn criticism over remarks targeting minority groups. In March 2026, Ogles posted a similar statement about Muslim Americans, which also attracted backlash.

Ogles has represented Tennessee since 2023. He is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, and has publicly called for the United States to embrace Christian Nationalism.

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