First Nations artistry ready to shine on the Sydney WorldPride stage

Renowned multi-arts space Carriageworks will come alive with a celebration of LGBTQIA+SB First Nations brilliance, artistry and culture, on Gadigal Country, as part Sydney WorldPride 2023.

The program will be the largest Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and global First Nation LGBTQIA+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy celebration ever to take place in Australia.

“It’s so important that we celebrate the creativity and brilliance of not only the oldest living culture on the planet, but the oldest LGBTQIA+ culture as well,” Festival Creative Director for Sydney WorldPride Ben Graetz said.

“I’m proud to be putting LGBTQIA+SB performers on a such a major stage and sharing their talents with mob and the world.

“Marri Madung Butbut is a place where everyone is welcome to experience the rainbow heart of the oldest surviving culture on the planet.”

Marri Madung Butbut will kick off with a free-to-attend opening night party, Djarraba Disco (23 Feb), curated by The Huxleys, plus another 11 free events:

Tidda Bingo (27 Feb) – Western Sydney’s finest, Tyra Bankstown hosts a game of bingo on steroids, accompanied by some fabulous drag performances.

(27 Feb) – Western Sydney’s finest, Tyra Bankstown hosts a game of bingo on steroids, accompanied by some fabulous drag performances. Koori Gras (28 Feb) – an evening of variety performance from Warrane (Sydney’s) beautiful LGBTQIA+SB community. The event is co-produced by Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and will include performances from Nana Miss Koori, Nova Gina and BeeDazzled Shanks.

(28 Feb) – an evening of variety performance from Warrane (Sydney’s) beautiful LGBTQIA+SB community. The event is co-produced by Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and will include performances from Nana Miss Koori, Nova Gina and BeeDazzled Shanks. Queer Koori-oke (27 Feb) – a chance to sing your heart out with 2Joocee at a deadly night of Koori-oke with ya mob.

(27 Feb) – a chance to sing your heart out with 2Joocee at a deadly night of Koori-oke with ya mob. Bloodlines (5 Jan-5 Mar) – Created by famed artists The Huxleys, Bloodlines is a multi-artform exhibition which honours and worships legendary artists lost to HIV/AIDS.

(5 Jan-5 Mar) – Created by famed artists The Huxleys, Bloodlines is a multi-artform exhibition which honours and worships legendary artists lost to HIV/AIDS. Ōvah Ōvah (26 Feb) – a Pasifika variety show celebrating femme Fa’afafine performers, including Jaycee Tanuvasa, Killia, Jamaica Moana and the House of Iman.

(26 Feb) – a Pasifika variety show celebrating femme Fa’afafine performers, including Jaycee Tanuvasa, Killia, Jamaica Moana and the House of Iman. The launch (26 Feb) of NANGAMAY (dream) MANA (gather) DJURALI (grow) , a world-first anthology of LGBTQIA+SB poetry.

(26 Feb) a world-first anthology of LGBTQIA+SB poetry. Deadly Queer Deaf Mob (26 Feb) – a panel discussion providing insights into the Deaf First Nations community.

(26 Feb) – a panel discussion providing insights into the Deaf First Nations community. Watch Party – Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride opening concert, Presented by American Express (24 Feb) – watch the ABC broadcast with hosts Elaine Crombie and BeeDazzled Shanks and DJ NAINAN.

(24 Feb) – watch the ABC broadcast with hosts Elaine Crombie and BeeDazzled Shanks and DJ NAINAN. Watch Party – Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade (25 Feb) – Hosted by cabaret diva Constantina Bush and Rose Quartz

– (25 Feb) – Hosted by cabaret diva Constantina Bush and Rose Quartz Club Ōvah (26 Feb) – international DJ and activist Lady Shaka, and Neesha Alexander lead this party celebrating Pasifika trans, femme and Fa’afafine voices.

(26 Feb) – international DJ and activist Lady Shaka, and Neesha Alexander lead this party celebrating Pasifika trans, femme and Fa’afafine voices. New Gen Takeover: The Future is Blak (28 Feb) – A closing night party celebrating a new generation of mob talent, hosted by Brotherboy Kaiwar Silky.

These will run alongside ticketed events including Kween Kong’s Klub Village, all-ages celebration Camp Culture, the Ailan Songs Project, Joel Bray’s Daddy, experimental collision Chase and drag showdown Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen!

Tickets for all shows are available for First Nations people of any nation via the MobTix program. General admission tickets are also available via the Sydney WorldPride website.

The full festival program over 300 events across WorldPride Official, WorldPride Arts, WorldPride Sports and Pride Amplified is available on the Sydney WorldPride website.

Image credit: Jacquie Manning

