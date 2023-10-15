Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos featuring new songs from Lenny Kravitz, Paloma Faith, Viji, Chameleon Lime Whopeepie, and Shannen James.

Lenny Kravitz – TK421

He’s just celebrated his 59th birthday and dropped the lead single from his forthcoming twelfth studio album, and Lenny Kravitz is looking very fit.

The rockers clip for his new single sees him waking up in his birthday suit and strutting around the house showing off his good looks. Back in back in the late 1980’s and 1990’s Kravitz brought out a string of excellent records, and he’s one of the best live performers we’ve ever seen. This is a return to form musically, and visually he’s definitely got our attention.

The album Blue Electric Light is due in 2024.

Paloma Faith – How You Leave a Man

The British singer shows off her powerhouse vocals in this new track which is the first offering from her forthcoming album The Glorification of Sadness. It will be the singers first record after a four-year hiatus.

Faith sings about ending a long-term relationship in a song that has a thumping beat that propels the song forward and delivers four minutes of pop perfection.

Viji – Sundress in Pink

London-based Austrian-Brazilian artist Viji has shared a hazy new single titled Sundress In Pink. The track is taken from her forthcoming debut album So Vanilla. It is very reminiscent of Waterloo Sunset by The Kinks.

Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie – Chair

If you’re a lover of quirky rock-pop singers then you will love Japanese act Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie. They’ve just shared the video for their song Chair.

“We’d love for the track to be a reminder for listeners to stay true to their feelings and beliefs in life.” says lead singer Chi. The band will be in Sydney this week for some showcase performances at SXSW Sydney.

Shannen James – Fix It

Australian singer Shannen James gave an impressive performance when she visited Perth on the Rockwiz tour earlier this year. Now’s she’s shared the track No Fix from her forthcoming debut album Patchwork.

