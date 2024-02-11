Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from Beth Gibbons, Kacey Musgraves, Purple Disco Machine, Kacey Musgraves, Michael Medrano and Broze Avery.

Beth Gibbons – Floating On A Moment

The Portishead singer has released very little music over the decades, just three albums with the trip-hop band, 2002’s collaboration with Rustin Man, and a recording of Gorecki’s 3rd Symphony with a Polish Symphonic Orchestra. Now Gibbons has a solo album coming out this May, and this is the first taste.

Purple Disco Machine, ÁSDÍS – Beat Of Your Heart

This dance act is famous for their remix work with Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue. German Tino Piontek has put our four albums so far as Purple Disco Machine and this new single is from a forthcoming album.

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

This is the title track from Kacey Musgraves forthcoming sixth studio album. The album sees her continue her collaboration with producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian who she also worked on for 2021’s Star-Crossed and 2018’s Golden Hour.

PORNSTAR ☆ – Michael Medrano

Los Angeles based bisexual singer Michael Medrano has had a steady stream of singles since 2016 and last year he brough out his debut album LoveSexDrugs. His new NSFW song has some explicit lyrics about how he wants to be treated like a porn star.

Bronze Avery – Dangerous

Bronze Avery has shared another track from his forthcoming project Heatwave.

