Former Liberal MP Nicole Flint calls for debate on all drag performances

Former Liberal MP Nicole Flint says Australia needs to have a discussion about all drag performances regardless of what setting they occur in.

The politician who retired at the last election, welcomed the cancelation of a Drag Queen story time event in Melbourne, but said their needed to be wider discussion about drag performances.

“It’s completely unacceptable, it’s completely unnecessary. We shouldn’t have anybody who is behaving in an overtly sexualised manner interacting with children.” Flint said, arguing that drag queens are usually dressed in a sexualised manner.

“They usually have highly sexualised names, and it’s completely inappropriate for them to be reading to children.” Flint said on the Sky News program Credlin on Thursday night.

Flint then went on to say the conversation needed to extend beyond children’s events.

“I think we really need to have the conversation about whether it’s appropriate for men to dress as women in a highly sexualised way with highly sexualised names at all either.

“Feminists like Sheila Jeffreys have called out men in drag for mocking women. I think we need to have this conversation.” Flint said.

It’s not the first time Flint has shared her thoughts on drag performances, just a week ago she also cited Jeffrey’s work claiming that women never perform drag.

“It’s only men, women don’t do this.” Flint claimed.

“These men are usually, quite often mocking women, so we do need to have a close look at what drag is, and how it portrays women, because after you read Sheila Jeffreys you start to think she’s got some really good points and it’s actually just disrespectful to women.”

Can someone let Nicole Flint know about Drag Kings…

OIP Staff

