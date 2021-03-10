Former National’s leader John Anderson announces a return to politics

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

John Anderson, the former Deputy Prime Minister and former leader of The Nationals, has announced his desire to return to federal politics.

Anderson, who has run a video blog and media website on conservative issues for the last few year, says he’s available to rejoin the Nationals is a NSW senate spot. Last year Anderson hosted a interview series on Sky News where he chatted with conservative political figures.

In a video posted to his website Anderson said Australia was at a crossroads where there were many opportunities for the country, but also many threats that could impact on our future.

The 64 year-old said he had no desire to return to the leadership he held from 1999 to 2005, but felt he had a lot to offer voters.

“The decision to offer myself to the NSW National party, and potentially the voters is not one made lightly, and it is certainly not driven by a desire to return to the grind of political life.” Anderson said.

“I’m also aware that there’s not really a precedent for a move like this, however it reflects my deep belief that the times that we live in are indeed dangerous, and each of us must now ask ourselves what we can and should do, rather than merely asking ourselves, what would I like to do.”

The politician said he was ready to play for the team that he used to captain.

Anderson recently shared his views on Victoria’s conversion therapy ban calling the legislation “the biggest threat to our democratic freedoms in Australia’s entire legislative history.”

Anderson was a member of the House of Representatives from 1989 to 2007, and served as Minister for Primary Industries and Energy (1996–1998) and Minister for Transport and Regional Development (1998–2005) in the Howard Government.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.