Former US Vice-President Mike Pence drops out of Presidental race

Former US Vice-President Mike Pence has dropped his bid for the Republican Presidential nomination.

Pence served as Vice-President to Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021 but fell out with the President at the end of their term when Pence fulfilled his duty of certifying the election results that showed that President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris had won the 2020 US election.

Announcing the suspension of his campaign to become the next president, Pence said it was clear it was “not his time”.

“It’s become clear to me: This is not my time,” Pence said

“So, after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today.

“We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets.”

Since announcing his candidacy Pence has struggled to raise funds for his campaign and gain traction in the polls.

Pence is the sixth Republican to drop out of the race before any of the primary votes have taken place. His withdrawal follows that of Larry Elder, Perry Johnson, Corey Stapelton, Will Hurd and Francis Suarez.

The Republicans still have a crowded field with religious leader Ryan Brinkley, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchnson, business mogul Vivek Ramaswamy, and former US senator Tim Scott all in the race alongside former President Donald Trump.

The first test for the candidates will come in early 2024 when they face the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary.

