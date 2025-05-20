Frankie Grande has a racy video for new track ‘Boys’

Frankie Grande has a new song called Boys and it’s got a super-racy video to accompany it.

The clip sees Grande heading into the locker room and the steam room while singing about how boys just want to have a little fun.

The comical opening of the video sees Grande asking the bartender of the venue if she has something to help him swallow a giant PrEP pill.

This clip might be considered NSFW, it depends where you work.

Grande might be best know for being the brother of pop superstar Ariana Grande, but he’s also appeared in a strong of Broadway musicals including Rock of Ages and Mama Mia.

He’s also shown his talents as a dancer, actor, singer, TV host and YouTuber, and is on the board of US activist organisation GLAAD.

Boys is lifted from his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom which will be out on 27th June. Grande has spoken about the first song of the album explaining it was inspired by his first trip to Fire Island seven years ago.

Fans actually got to hear a snippet of the song at the start of the clip for his previous offering Rhythm of Love.