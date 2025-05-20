Search
Frankie Grande has a racy video for new track ‘Boys’

Culture

Frankie Grande has a new song called Boys and it’s got a super-racy video to accompany it.

The clip sees Grande heading into the locker room and the steam room while singing about how boys just want to have a little fun.

The comical opening of the video sees Grande asking the bartender of the venue if she has something to help him swallow a giant PrEP pill.

This clip might be considered NSFW, it depends where you work.

Grande might be best know for being the brother of pop superstar Ariana Grande, but he’s also appeared in a strong of Broadway musicals including Rock of Ages and Mama Mia.

He’s also shown his talents as a dancer, actor, singer, TV host and YouTuber, and is on the board of US activist organisation GLAAD.

Boys is lifted from his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom which will be out on 27th June. Grande has spoken about the first song of the album explaining it was inspired by his first trip to Fire Island seven years ago.

Fans actually got to hear a snippet of the song at the start of the clip for his previous offering Rhythm of Love.

News

New data shows Western Australians are increasingly stressed

0
Startling new data has been presented at the National Suicide Prevention Conference in Perth.
News

Liberal Tim Wilson claims victory in Goldstein again

0
The final count has given him a winning margin of 128 votes.
News

‘Media Watch’ casts it’s eye over the latest claims about students identifying as cats and dogs

0
As always, they are all second hand unverified claims.
News

Russian court fines Apple for violating ‘LGBT propaganda’ law

0
The company has been order to pay a fine of millions of rubles.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

