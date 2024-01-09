French actor and director Samuel Theis accused of rape

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

French actor and director Samuel Theis has been accused of raping a crew member during production of a film he was directing.

Theis is one of the stars of the acclaimed film Anatomy of a Fall which is widely tipped to be an Oscar contender in 2024. The accusation relates to an alleged incident on the production of another film.

According to Variety Theis was kept off the set of the film Je te jure after the accusation was made. The film will be his third outing as a director.

The French newspaper Libération was the first outlet to publish the claim that a male crew member accused director of assaulting them at a party held in an apartment rented by the production. The crew member said they were too inebriated to have given consent to a sexual encounter.

Theis has responded to the report saying the encounter that occurred last July was consensual. Their legal representative stressed that Theis has never been contacted by authorities in relation to the incident.

The film’s producer Caroline Bonmarchand has confirmed that the crew member left the production, and an investigation was launched. Theis was asked to direct the film remotely for the remainder of the shoot, working from a different room to the rest of the cast and crew.

Je te jure stars Louise Bourgoin, Marina Foïs, Sophie Guillemin, and Micha Lescot. The film is currently in post-production.

Courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall picked up two awards at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Monday. During her two acceptance speeches, writer-director Justine Triet thanked most of the cast but didn’t mention Theis.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.