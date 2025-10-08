Freo Dockers reveal 2025 Pride round jumper

Fremantle has proudly unveiled their new AFLW Pride Round jumper, a design that honours the Club’s legacy while embracing a powerful show of unity and inclusion.

Building upon the foundation of Fremantle’s original Pride Round design first worn in 2022, this year’s edition is distinguished by the addition of 120 hearts – each hand-drawn by Fremantle players and staff, making up a rainbow version of the classic white chevrons.

- Advertisement -

The hearts form a central feature of the jumper, symbolising the deep sense of community and belonging that defines the Club’s spirit.

Sarah Verrier and Kiara Bowers model the new jumpers.

Fremantle AFLW star Kiara Bowers described the natural evolution of the Club’s earliest Pride jumper design.

“It represents our very first Pride jumper, the same sort of style – but this time we have the hearts that have been drawn by players and staff here at Freo to all be included for it to be a special jumper,” Bowers shared.

For Bowers, Pride Round means more than just a show of colours on the jumper – it’s about the sense of belonging the round fosters.

“It’s special, obviously. Being part of the community myself, it’s a place where my family can come down, feel included, feel recognised and is just a place where we can all feel loved and feel special,” she said.

Fremantle’s AFLW side will proudly wear the Club’s new Pride Round jumper across this season’s Pride Round fixtures in Round 9 against Melbourne at Fremantle Oval and Round 10 against GWS at Henson Park in Sydney.

With every heart stitched into the jumper, Fremantle are inviting every supporter and member of the broader community to feel seen and celebrated – on and off the field.

Fremantle’s 2025 Pride Jumper is now available in-store and online at The Dock team store.