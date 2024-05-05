Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

On This Gay Day | Remembering Leendert Hasenbosch

History

In 1725 Leendert Hasenbosch was marooned on an island

Leendert Hasenbosch was an employee of the Dutch East India Company who was marooned on an uninhabited island in the South Atlantic Ocean after his shipmates found him guilty of the crime of sodomy.

Hasenbosch was born in Holland, probably around 1695. When he was a teenage his father, who was a widower, moved to Batavia in the Dutch East Indies with his daughters leaving his teenage son in Holland. What was known as Batavia is now part of Indonesia.

- Advertisement -

In 1714, he joined the Vereenigde Oostindische Compagnie (VOC), known in English as the Dutch East India Company. Hasenbosch served as a soldier and was travelled to Batavia where he served for a year. Later he spent time working for the company in India. In 1720, he returned to Batavia and was promoted to the rank of corporal.

On 17th April 1725 he was convicted of sodomy following his ship making a stop in Cape Town, South Africa. As punishment he was marooned on Ascencion Island on this day in 1725. The volcanic island is 1,600 kilometres from Africa, and 2,300 kilometres from South America.

He was left with a month’s worth of water, some seeds, prayer books, writing materials and some clothes and a tent. It is presumed that he died about six months after he was left on the island.

In January of the following year, British sailors discovered his tent and his diary. The original diary was lost long ago but copies of the translation that was published in Britain give us some idea of what happened after he was abandoned on the island.

Unable to find a constant supply of water Hasenbosch reported took to drinking his own urine, and also tried drinking the blood of turtles and sea birds. It is believed that he eventually died of thirst, but his body was never found.

Over the centuries various versions of his diary were published, often attributed to an unknown sailor. Their accuracy becoming less reliable with each passing iteration.

In 2002 Dutch historian Michiel Koolbergen confirmed the identity of the marooned man was Leendert Hasenbosch. His book A Dutch Castaway on Ascension Island in 1725 was published posthumously in 2006.

Two years after Hasenbosch was marooned the crew of the Dutch East India Company’s ship The Zeewijk became shipwrecked on the Abrolhos Islands in June 1727. The crew survived on the islands as there was fresh water and plentiful food sources, long boats from the wreckage also were recovered.

In December 1727, two other young men who were part of the ship’s crew were found guilty of sodomy and transported to separate islands where they were left to die.

Latest

Culture

Eurovision rehearsals give first look at the performances to come

0
What do we make of all the different acts?
Local

Libby Mettam invited to meet with trans community

0
Trans folks in the electorate of Vasse have invited the WA Liberal leader to join them for a conversation about gender affirming healthcare.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1958 Keith Haring was born

0
His iconic artwork has become increasingly ubiquitous in recent years.
Local

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas doubts most non-binary students are genuine

0
A report has shown the number of non-binary students has increased in recent years.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Eurovision rehearsals give first look at the performances to come

0
What do we make of all the different acts?
Local

Libby Mettam invited to meet with trans community

0
Trans folks in the electorate of Vasse have invited the WA Liberal leader to join them for a conversation about gender affirming healthcare.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1958 Keith Haring was born

0
His iconic artwork has become increasingly ubiquitous in recent years.
Local

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas doubts most non-binary students are genuine

0
A report has shown the number of non-binary students has increased in recent years.
Local

Crossbench will push for amendments to Quigley’s gender bill

0
Dr Brian Walker from Legalise Cannabis WA says the bill needs improvement.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Eurovision rehearsals give first look at the performances to come

Graeme Watson -
What do we make of all the different acts?
Read more

Libby Mettam invited to meet with trans community

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Trans folks in the electorate of Vasse have invited the WA Liberal leader to join them for a conversation about gender affirming healthcare.
Read more

On This Gay Day | In 1958 Keith Haring was born

Graeme Watson -
His iconic artwork has become increasingly ubiquitous in recent years.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture