Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Faithless, Bryan Ferry, A Little Sound and Sugababes, Jamie xx, John Glacier, Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear and Estelle.

It’s a selection that will get you on the dance floor.

Faithless- I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)

Faithless are about to release their new album Champion Sound, the eighth record is their highly successful career. Their latest single pays tribute to former vocalist Maxi Jazz who passed away in December 2022.

The tune which calls for the bang of a drum and the ringing of a bell lists musical heroes who have left us too soon including Whitney Houston, 2Pac, Avicii, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopez and many others.

Bryan Ferry featuring Amelia Barratt – Star

English singer Bryan Ferry made his mark in Roxy Music but has also had a long solo career that’s been celebrated with a new five-disc compilation that covers his work from 1973 – 2023.

The compilation also has a new song, the first fresh original material from Ferry in over a decade. The track is written by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails and features vocals from painter, writer and performance artist Amelia Barratt.

A Little Sound and Sugababes – Situation

British artist A Little Sound has teamed up with Sugababes for this track which interpolates the trio’s breakthrough hit Overload. The original track introduced us to Muteya, Keisha and Siobhan back in 2001.

Jamie xx featuring Kelsey Lu, John Glacier and Panda Bear – Dafodil

Jamie xx, from British band The xx, is getting ready to deliver his second album In Waves. His latest offering is based around of Astrud Gilberto and features Kelsey Lu, John Glacier and Panda Bear.

The artist previously released We’re New Here, a collaboration with Gil-Scott Heron in 2011, and his solo album In Colour came in 2015. So fans have had a really long wait. This is the fifth single from the forthcoming record.

Estelle – Oh I

It’s a long time since we heard from Estelle, her debut tune1980 came out in 2004, but her biggest hit was 2008’s American Boy. Here’s her latest offering, the funk dance tunes Oh I.