Actor Julian McMahon dies aged 56 after private cancer battle

Australian actor Julian McMahon has died aged 56, his wife revealing his death was due to cancer.

McMahon died on Thursday in Clearwater, Florida his family shared in a statement to Deadline. His wife Kelly Paniagua confirmed his passing.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she said.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.

“We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.” she said.

LOS ANGELES – SEP 22: Julian McMahon arrives at the “You Again” World Premiere at El Capitan Theater on September 22, 2010 in Los Angeles, CA (Shutterstock)

McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister Billy McMahon and his wife Lady Sonia. He served as Prime Minister from 1971 until 1972, his son was just a toddler when he was in office.

Julian briefly studying law before becoming a model and then an actor. He made his debut in the short lived Australia soap opera The Power, The Passion, but in 1989 found success when he joined the cast of Home and Away.

He then found success on an international level appearing in many US shows including Profiler and Charmed. His most memorable role came with the series Nick / Tuck that ran for six seasons.

He continued to be a regular fixture on our TV screens with FBI: Most Wanted, and most recently appeared in the Netflix series The Residence, where he played the Australian Prime Minister.

McMahon was married to pop singer Dannii Minogue from 1994 to 1995, they had met while working on Home and Away. He was later wed to Baywatch star Brooke Burns from 2000 until 2001. He married his third wife Kelly Paniagua in 2014.