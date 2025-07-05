Now You Know: Five quick news stories

Christopher Isherwood’s ‘A Single Man’ has been transformed into a ballet

At the Manchester International Festival a new ballet work has premiered. Choreographer Jonathan Watkin’s has created a ballet based on Christopher Isherwood’s revered novel A Single Man. The show also featured musician John Grant who performs live as part of the cast.

In an interview with The New York Times Watkins shared why he wanted to transform Isherwood’s novel into a dance work.

“I was thinking about how my own identity aligns with the work I create,” he said. “Isherwood is writing about mind and body, conscious and subconscious: biological and scientific approaches to these feelings and emotions we go through.”

Isherwood’s work has previously been adapted for the screen. A Single Man was a 2009 film from Tom Ford that starred Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. Isherwood’s story I Am Camera from his Berlin Stories collection was previously adapted as a play, and then turned into the musical Cabaret.

Country star Chely Wright shares her new life after coming out and quitting the music business

In 1999 country music singer Chely Wright topped the charts with her hit Single White Female, but the while time she was enjoying the success of her music career she was living in fear that people might discover that she a lesbian.

The pressure to keep her sexuality a secret took a toll on her mental health and in 2010 she decided to take steps to change her life. She published her autobiography, made a documentary about her life and came out.

Speaking to Variety Wright has shared that she’s now moved away from the music business and found success in the corporate world. Today she’s a Senior Vice President at a multi-national company.

Jesse Matheson appointed interim CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Matheson became the youngest member of the organsiation’s board when he was first elected in 2017, and became the co-chair during the Covid-19 period. Most recently he’s served as the Company Secretary.

Following the departure of CEO Gil Beckwith, Matheson is now stepping in to be the interim CEO.

I am incredibly honoured to step into the role of Interim CEO at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras,” Matheson told the Star Observer.

“Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has always been a powerful force for connection, visibility and pride. At a time when our communities are facing increased pressure, pushback and hostility, I’m committed to ensuring we remain bold and grounded in the needs of our LGBTIQA+ people and communities.”

“We have a skilled and passionate team, an engaged Board, and a community of members and volunteers who care deeply about our future. This is a moment to come together, to listen, and to do the work – so we can deliver a 2026 Festival that reflects the spirit, strength and diversity of our communities.”

AFL star Erin Phillips says it’s sad that no male AFL player have ever felt comfortable enough to come out

Footballer Erin Phillips, who has recently been inducted in the AFL Hall of Fame, says it’s sad that no male players have ever felt comfortable enough to publicly share that they are gay.

Phillips, who has always been shared details of her life with wife Tracey, said she hoped there was a time soon in the future when male players would also feel conformable.

“I realised the impact we were having for my teammates and opposition players, to be who we are in public,” Phillips said in a panel with sports journalist Caroline Wilson. “We decided not to shy away from who we are. To show we’re normal.

“Looking at the AFL side of it and not having an openly gay male football player is sad more than anything.

“Maybe I shouldn’t assume but you expect there is at least one in the AFL.

“It breaks my heart that they don’t feel like it’s a safe space, or they don’t have the courage, confidence or support to come out and be who they are. It only takes one.

“I can’t wait for the day that there is no such thing as coming out.”

China arrests writers of male erotica

China appears to be clamping down on writers on male-on-male erotica, and most of those being arrested over their content creation are women.

Known as danmei, the popular boy love genre was previously the source of dozens of popular television shows, films and internet content, but now authorities are on a mission to “clean up” the internet.

The BBC have reported that at least 30 young authors, most of them women in their twenties have been arrested. Those arrested could face jail time of up to 10 years.