Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Micah McLaurin, Kate Hudson, Kiddy Smile, David May and B. Howard, and an epic video from FKA Twigs.

There’s some dramatic pop, an lost 80’s classic brought back to life, house goodness,

Micah McLaurin – Call Me

Hailing from South Carolina, McLaurin is an acclaimed pianist, but he’s also really into glistening disco pop.

Kate Hudson – Voices Carry

Actor Kate Hudson has recently released her debut album Glorious and it contains this stellar cover of Voices Carry. The song was originally a hit in 1985 for US band ‘Til Tuesday which was fronted by Aimee Mann.

Kiddy Smile – Make Love (Que du Love, Pt 2)

House beats, smooth French vocals and pumping bass – it’s the kind of sound we love to hear on a dancefloor.

Daivid May and B. Howard – Liberian Girl (Afro House Club Mix)

It’s 35 years since Michael Jackson released this smooth song, the ninth and final single from his Bad album. The song has a long history, it was written in 1983 and considered for the Jackson’s Victory album, it was then rewritten for the follow up to the King of Pop’s massive Thriller record.

Now these Aussie artists have given the song a new lease of life, we’re particularly foud of the Afro House remix. If you’ve never seen Jackson’s original video it is worth checking out – it has so many cameos, see who you can recognise!

FKA Twigs – Eusexua

This is the title track from FKA Twigs upcoming third album. It’s epic. The track includes Koreless, eartheater and Sasha as producers.