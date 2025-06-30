Police arrest more than 50 people ahead of Istanbul Pride parade

Police in Türkiye arrested more than 50 people on Sunday ahead of a planned Pride parade. The annual parade has been banned by the country’s conservative government since 2015.

News of the arrests was shared on social media by Instanbul Bar Association’s Human Rights Centre.

“Before today’s Istanbul Pride march, four of our colleagues, including members of our Human Rights Centre, along with more than 50 people, were deprived of their liberty through arbitrary, unjust, and illegal detention,” the Istanbul Bar’s Human Rights Centre posted on X.

Ahead of the planned parade on Sunday the city’s governor warned people that the event would not be tolerated.

“These calls, which undermine social peace, family structure, and moral values, are prohibited,” Istanbul Governor Davut Gul warned on X on Saturday.

“No gathering or march that threatens public order will be tolerated,” he added.

Taksim Square, one of the city’s main venues for protests and rallies was blocked off by police early on Sunday morning to stop people gathering.

Homosexuality is not illegal in Türkiye, but President Erdogan often describes members of the LGBTIQA+ communities as “perverts’ and a threat to society.

Reports suggest that among those detained by authorities are three journalists. Journalists Nur Kaya, who was covering the events for bianet, Evrim Gündüz, bianet’s social media editor, and Yusuf Çelik, a reporter for the pro-Kurdish newspaper Özgür Gelecek were reportedly taken away by authorities.

Kezban Konukcu, Member of Parliament from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, who participated in the event said the government would not be able to stay in parliament if it continued to attack the LGBTQ communities.

“The palace regime will not be able to stay in power by demonizing the LGBTQ community,” Konukcu said. Police reportedly also threatened to arrest the MP at the event.

The Pride Week Committee condemned the government’s action.

“As expected, our constitutional rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and demonstration were once again forcibly taken away from us.” they said in a statement.

“While the state imposes its policies targeting our existence under the name of ‘Family Year,’ we are growing solidarity, hope, and resistance from within fear.

“As we do every year, we sought every possible way to be in the streets this year as well. And this year too, despite all the obstacles, threats, and detentions, we found a way to come together and support one another. Because we have repeatedly declared that we will not give up our existence and cannot be silenced in any way.” they said.

Three members of the organising committee, Doğa Nur, Sinem Çelebi, and Hivda Selen, are now facing formal charges for violating the laws relating to approved meetings and demonstrations.