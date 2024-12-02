Search
Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. 

This week we explore new music from Audrey Nuna, Seahawks, Moontalk featuring SEÏTOU, Tuure Boelius, and Andreas Lundstedt.

If you scroll down, you can also listen to all the tunes selected for Fresh Tracks from the last six months.

Audrey Nuna – Mine

Korean American R&B singer Audrey Nuna shares new single Mine, which follows the release of her new album Tench.

It’s a new take on The Boy is Mine by Monica and Brandy from 1998, which was reimagined by Ariana Grande earlier this year. The original song was inspired by the Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney duet from 1982 The Girl is Mine.

Seahawks – Time Enough for Love

This track from Seahawks’ is as chilled as it’s gets. If you’re not familiar with this English group their previous work is worth exploration. They create everything from ambient bliss to irresistible dance grooves.

Tuure Boelius – Tytöt

It’s been a few years since we heard from Tuure Boelius, but the Finnish pop star is back and looking all grown up with this catchy pop offering. He’s now 23 years old and recently completed in the celebrity edition of the Finnish version of The Amazing Race alongside his sister.

Moontalk featuring SEÏTOU – Like This

We just love the pumping cascading bass on this tune, and its instantly engaging lyrics. Moontalk have some great remixes on their Soundcloud page too.

Andreas Lundstedt / Alcazar – Just Like That (I Like It)

Singer Andreas Lundstedt has reunited with three former bandmates from Alcazar for his uplifting new single. Alongside his pop career Lundstedt has also found success in musical theatre starring in productions of Grease, Chicago and Saturday Night Fever. Back in 207 he shared that he is living with HIV and he’s been a positive role model ever since.

Check out the playlist on Spotify

OUTinPerth reader Nita told us they’d love it if there was a Spotify playlist of tunes from this column. Your wish is our command.

