Trixie Mattel showcases HBO Max’s queerest moments

Drag star Trixie Mattel has been tapped to highlight US cable channel Max debranding back to HBO Max creating a dance mashup of some of HBO’s queerest moments.

The dance track is reminiscent of Pet Shop Boys ode to Absolutely Fabulous filled with audio snippets of some much moved shows.

There are stabs of Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria and Andrew Rannells and Lena Dunham from Girls, plus a whole lot more.

The channel was launched in the USA in 2019 as HBO Max, but rebranded as just Max in 2022, but from July 1st will revert to it’s previous name. The Australian streamer version launched earlier this year under the HBO Max name and has become the home to many shows previously found on the Foxtel platform.

Matel’s show Trixie Motel and it’s sequel Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home appeared on the channel.