Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from Sabrina Carpenter with Dolly Parton, Bronze Avery, Absnt Mind, Sia and Lucy Dacus.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Sabrina Carpenter featuring Dolly Parton – Please Please Please

It’s a new version of the delightful Sabina Carpenter tune with added Dolly Parton. The duo is on the run in a Thelma and Louise style video, and the lyrics have been changed to a more radio friendly version than the original tune, so no there’s no Dolly singing “motherf***er”.

If you get a chance check out the episode of the podcast Song Exploder where Sabrina and producer Jack Antonoff breakdown how they created the original tune.

Bronze Avery – Only U

This new song from the American singer and writer is an ode to infatuation and new love, and it’s got a mesmerising cascading chorus.

Absnt Mind – Special

We thought we’d passed the era of bands with missing letters, but anyhow here’s British boyband Absnt Mind. This is produced by Mark Schick whose worked with Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa. The band comprises Alex Benson, Ashton Henry-Reid, Conor Marcus, Fred Meyer, and Oscar Williams.

Sia – Solsbury Hill

Sia has covered Solsbury Hill for a new fundraiser record. The tune was the debut solo record in 1977 for Peter Gabriel after he departed Genesis. The song has previously been covered by Erasure.

Lucy Dacus – Best Guess

This is the second single from the forthcoming album Forever is a Feeling which will be out on 28th March. The video features Towa Bird, Naomi McPherson from Muna, model Cara Delevingne and non-binary actor E.R. Fightmaster. The clip subverts classic 90’s TV commercials from Calvin Klein and Dascus found the participants by putting out a call for “hot mascs”.

