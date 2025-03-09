Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from Ethan, Dolly Parton, Miya Folick, Ólafur Arnalds and Loreen, and Pet Shop Boys remixing Primal Scream.

- Advertisement -

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Ethan – Honest

Ethan’s latest track is all about his love of the dance floor, and in his trademark style he’s dancing on a rooftop and losing his shirt.

Miya Folick – Felicity

Folick’s third album Erotica Veronica has just arrived and this sweet tune with a heavy dose of percussion is her latest offering. Also worth checking out is her cover of the Death Cab for Cutie song I Will Follow You into the Dark – it’s stunning.

Ólafur Arnalds and Loreen – Sages

Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds and two-time Eurovision winner Loreen have turned up for this epic track. The short film from director Thora Hilmarsdóttir features two new songs Opening and In the Sound. It features Loreen being overtaken by the power of dance -it’s inspired by the dancing plague of 1518.

It’s not the first time this mysterious event in the sixteenth century where hundreds of people reportedly danced themselves to exhaustion has been the inspiration for a tune, check out Florence and the Machine’s Choreomania from their Dance Fever album.

Dolly Parton – If You Hadn’t Been There

Last week the country music legend shared that Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years had passed away at the age of 82. Just days later she released this heartbreaking song playing tribute to the man who stood behind her throughout her long career.

“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end,” she said in a social media post. “They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him.”

While Parton is one of the most recognisable faces in the world her husband preferred to stay out of the spotlight and was rarely seen.

Primal Scream – Innocent Money (Pet Shop Boys Remix)

Primal Scream released their twelfth album Come Ahead last November, and now one of the tracks from that record has been transformed into a dancefloor thumper by Pet Shop Boys. The original track was producer by David Holmes who has made his mark as a producer, solo artist, remixer and soundtrack composer.

Listen to all the recent Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.