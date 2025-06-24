Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

Let’s dive into some new sounds.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Nick Bolt, Bronski Beat, Gordi, Kae Tempest and Tokio Hotel.  

We’ve added them to our Spotify playlist too.

Kae Tempest – Diagnoses

Another new slice of hard hitting spoken word and beats from Kae Tempest. Their new album Self Titled is out on 4th July.

Tokio Hotel – How to Love

New music from Tokio Hotel has arrived just as a new series of Kaulitz & Kaulitz the adventures of twin brothers Bill and Tom arrives on Netflix. Bill is the outrageous unlucky in love gay lead singer of the band, while his more grounded brother Tom is married to supermodel Heidi Klum.

Gordi – GD (Gaddamn)

We’re so hyped for Gordi’s upcoming Plasticine album. Here’s other tune from the record which is mellow and almost spoken word. Gordi’s about to play a series of live shows across Europe before heading home to Australia for the album launch.

Bronski Beat – Love and Money (RSF Metropol Italo Extended Remix)

Last year as the 40th anniversary of Bronski Beat’s landmark The Age of Consent album was celebrated there was a slew of new remixes of the album’s famous singles, but now we get a stunning rework of one of the album’s lesser known cuts.

Nick Bolt – Prinamvera

Nick Bolt hails from Chile and in his latest track he’s getting naked with some pot plants and getting artistic by covering his body with paint, but this also a smooth tune.

Check all the recent Fresh Tracks on Spotify.

